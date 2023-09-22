When it rains, it pours in the Windy City. In the “you can’t make this stuff up” files, the Chicago Bears week just keeps getting worse (and stranger) as the franchise had thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen this week in a Soldier Field robbery as Justin Fields and the Bears prepare for Week 3 against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

“A Soldier Field manager said someone stole equipment, including gators and lawn mowers, from a parking structure at the NFL stadium,” ABC 7 Chicago reported Friday. “The estimated loss is over $100,000. It happened sometime overnight on Wednesday. Staff said the thieves tore down a security fence to drive the equipment out of the garage.”

This is an incredible development for the Bears during a wild week for the franchise. Since the team last played — in a Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to drop to 0-2 — quarterback Justin Fields has thrown his coaching staff under the bus, blaming “coaching” for his “robotic” play, and defensive coordinator Alan Williams mysteriously resigned amid rumors of an FBI raid on his home.

The Soldier Field robbery now makes the week even weirder, as the Bears get ready for one of their toughest games of the year in Week 3 vs the Chiefs.

Chicago was a trendy preseason sleeper this offseason after showing some promising flashes last season with a Fields-based running offense. However, this season, the Bears’ coaching staff is again seemingly trying to make the young mobile QB a pocket passer, and the results are atrocious. The team is averaging just 179 passing yards per game in two contests, and they’ve been outscored 65-37 in those matchups.