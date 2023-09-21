The Chicago Bears went through an unexpected day filled with frenzy on Wednesday following their second consecutive loss to start the season.

Quarterback Justin Fields seemingly called out the Bears coaching staff for his performance on Sunday before quickly walking back that statement. He clarified that he was not blaming any of the coaches and admitted that he needs to play better.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles addressed the franchise's mindset about Fields and head coach Matt Eberflus.

“No one is panicking,” Poles said, via Kaitlin Sharkey. “(We) have a ton of faith in Flus as a leader.”

“No one in this building looks at Justin as a finger pointer at all,” Poles said. “He’s a young QB trying to figure it out, hasn’t had the cleanest start to his career. Now he gets talent around him and he has to balance when to do those cool things athletically and when to lean on others.”

Fields has the 26th-ranked passer rating through two games and has shown little improvement in the passing game. The Bears didn’t allow Fields to do much with his legs last week either, as he ran for only three yards on four carries against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Eberflus may already be heading toward the hot seat after 19 games in charge of the Bears. Chicago won three games last season and if no major improvements are made this year, it could be curtains for the second-year head coach.

The Justin Fields vs. coaching staff controversy was perhaps overshadowed by the sudden resignation of Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams on Wednesday. Ryan Poles also addressed that manner as well after Williams was absent from the Bucs game last Sunday.