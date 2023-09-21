Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are having a bad week heading into Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it started with the quarterback throwing his coaches under the bus. The QB said it was “coaching,” that was causing him to play too “robotic” on the field, and things went downhill from there. However, Luke Getsy has said everything is good between himself, Fields, and head coach Matt Eberflus, and on Thursday the OC and QB hugged it out on the practice field to prove it.

With drama swirling around all the Bears coaches, including Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy for their relationship with and management of their signal-caller, Getsy and Justin Fields put on a display of solidarity at practice for media and fans to see.

In a video posted on Twitter by Bears Talk on NBC Sports Chicago, Fields comes up to Getsy on the practice field, points at the camera, hugs his OC, and waves.

Hug it out guys, hug it out pic.twitter.com/3q0FIdBLcm — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) September 21, 2023

The moment was obviously staged and a little ridiculous, but Bears fans can take a positive out of this if they want to. Pulling a stunt like this seems to show that, despite some poor performances and two losses, the team is still loose and having fun.

That’s important with a game against the Chiefs coming up this weekend. The team travels to face the reigning Super Bowl champions, and if something doesn’t change with Fields and the Bears offensive coaches in Week 3, the team could be in for another long Sunday afternoon.

And if that happens, there might not be as many hugs ahead of the Bears Week 4 game.