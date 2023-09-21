The buzz around Halas Hall has been out of control for the past couple of days, and then defensive coordinator Alan Williams shockingly resigned with rumors swirling left and right. On Thursday, Bears GM Ryan Poles addressed those conversations and the comments made by Justin Fields about the coaching, so it was a busy day. But, Poles made sure to clarify the rumors around Williams and said that Halas Hall was not raided despite some reports surfacing, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“I don’t have many details to add there. Halas Hall being raided is completely false. Don’t know where that came from. We’ve worked with Kevin (Warren) and George (McCaskey) and all our leadership to make sure we were handling it the right way, and everything concluded yesterday.”

As far as the staff goes, Poles mentions that will be sorted out next week, per Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune.

‘Poles says the team will figure out titles for defensive staff next week. Sounds like team could name a coordinator. We'll see.'

What happens next remains to be seen, and it will be worth monitoring to see if there are any more reports regarding Williams and who will take his place as the team's DC. Nonetheless, the Bears are 0-2 and travel to Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, so a 0-3 start is a very real possibility. Hopefully, the team can move their focus to the task at hand, which is Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champions.