Led by second-year quarterback Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears 2022 season was full of highs and lows. Ultimately, they finished the year with a 3-14 record. With this, they also earned the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Depending on how you choose to look at it, the Bears 2022 season may have gone just to plan. Justin Fields improved in nearly every and often looked like a legitimate franchise quarterback. On offense, several players showed high upside. On the defensive side of the ball, it appears that this team has several foundational pieces.

For our recap of the Bears stealing the No. 1 pick from the Texans, listen below:

For a team currently in the midst of a rebuild, the Bears saw everything that they needed. They remained competitive on a week-to-week basis. Eight of their losses this season came by 10 or fewer points.

Looking ahead to the offseason that the Bears have ahead of them, they will have several big decisions to make. With the first overall pick in their pocket and $100 million to spend in free agency, this team could look very different come Week 1 of the 2023 season.

With Fields proving himself to be a strong QB1, the Bears could look to trade back. In adding draft picks, this team could look to add several playmakers to the roster.

The Bears front office could also address this roster through trades. At the trade deadline, the team opted to add Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool. In the trade, the Bears sent the Steelers what is now the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft for the young receiver.

Unfortunately for the Bears, Claypool struggled to produce in the seven games that he played. The trade has now been met with heavy criticism considering what the team chose to give up. But this doesn’t mean that the Bears shouldn’t once again look to trade for a pass catcher.

Darnell Mooney has shown legitimate upside and is still just 25 years old. Claypool himself is just 24 and has at times looked to be among the NFL’s best downfield threats.

If both Mooney and Claypool can continue to improve, the Bears wide receiver core could have a solid foundation. Trading for yet another pass catcher could give Justin Fields all the weapons that he needs through the air.

Here are three wide receivers that the Bears could trade for

Kendrick Bourne, Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne could be an intriguing option for the Bears. The 27-year-old wide receiver has put together several productive seasons in the NFL and has proven to be a reliable pass catcher.

Since entering the NFL in 2017, Bourne has taken the field in 91 total games. While spending time with both the San Francisco 49ers and the Patriots, Bourne has recorded 227 receptions for 3,003 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns.

Bourne’s best season came during his first season with the Patriots, in 2021. He finished the year with 55 receptions for 800 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Heading into the 2022 season, expectations were high for Bourne. But instead, he struggled to find success in the offense. Over 16 games, he recorded 35 receptions for 434 receiving yards, and just one receiving touchdown.

Bourne is due to make just under $7 million in 2023. With just one season remaining on his contract, he could be a true option to bring in next season. The Bears could look to surround Justin Fields with all the weapons that they can.

Michael Thomas, Saints

At one point, it appeared that Michael Thomas was on a path set for the Hall of Fame. But instead, injuries have derailed his career. Over the past two seasons, he has been limited to just 10 total games.

When healthy, Thomas has still looked to be one of the NFL’s best wide receivers. And if he can remain healthy, he could instantly make any pass-catching group better.

Over his entire career, Thomas has appeared in 73 total games. He has recorded 526 total receptions for 6,121 receiving yards and 35 total touchdowns.

Through the first four seasons of his career, Thomas was one of the most explosive wide receivers in the NFL. During this stretch, he posted four straight seasons with at least 1,100 receiving yards. This included the 2019 season in which he recorded 1,725 receiving yards.

But with his injury history, Thomas now finds himself in an interesting position.

Over the past two seasons, Thomas has recorded just 56 total receptions for 609 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Prior to going down with a toe injury in 2022, Thomas was able to take the field for three total games. During this time, he recorded 16 receptions for 171 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Thomas and the Saints recently agreed to restructure his contract. This could lead to him either hitting the open market or being traded. Regardless of what happens, he should be on the Bears radar. A healthy season from him could mean that Fields is throwing to one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals

Following a lackluster 2022 season, the Arizona Cardinals seem set to start over. This could lead to star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins being available on the trade market.

Hopkins has consistently been among the best wide receivers in the NFL. This past season, the veteran wide receiver continued to put up huge numbers.

While only playing in nine total games, Hopkins recorded 64 receptions for 717 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The veteran pass catcher has taken the field for 145 total games throughout his NFL career. In total, he has recorded 853 receptions for 11,298 receiving yards and 71 total touchdowns.

It appears that the Cardinals front office could be looking to move on from Hopkins in the near future. If the Bears want to give Justin Fields a proven star at wide receiver, this would be the move to make.