By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly planning to trade WR DeAndre Hopkins during the offseason, per theScore’s Jordan Schultz. Schultz adds that the Cardinals’ trade plan will be expressed to potential GM candidates as well.

He has 2-years and over $34 million dollars remaining on his current deal. But Arizona, an organization that recently fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and saw GM Steve Keim step down from his position, is clearly in a state of transition.

The Cardinals dealt with injuries, underperformance, and drama during the season. A fresh start is likely what both Hopkins and Arizona needs.

DeAndre Hopkins was limited to just 9 games this past year. He recorded over 700 receiving yards to go along with 3 touchdowns for AZ. There was a time when he was considered to be one of the best all-around receivers in the league. He’s still capable of posting impressive numbers when healthy. And Hopkins still had some jaw-dropping moments during the 2022 campaign.

The Cardinals ultimately finished the year with a lackluster 4-12 record. They came into the season with high expectations but faltered in a major way. Arizona’s alarming struggles led to the organization’s decision to enter this overhaul. It will be interesting to see how they handle the offseason. DeAndre Hopkins will likely not be the only player available on the trade market.

The Cardinals need to find a capable GM and head coach to help them find their footing once again.

A Hopkins trade will signal the beginning of a true rebuild for the Cardinals.