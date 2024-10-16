Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet made NFL history during the team's 35-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, becoming the first player ever to be named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after stepping in as an emergency long snapper. Kmet’s unexpected role came after starting long snapper Scott Daly was forced to exit the game early in the first quarter due to a knee injury he sustained while covering a punt.

Despite having no prior long-snapping experience in an NFL game, Kmet was called upon to handle the snapping duties for the remainder of the contest. Though the Bears did not punt again, Kmet successfully snapped on five extra-point attempts and a crucial field goal try, helping the team maintain control throughout the game.

Kmet's emergency performance in the kicking game wasn't his only contribution. The tight end also made his presence felt on offense, catching five passes for 70 yards and scoring two touchdowns. His dual-role performance not only helped the Bears secure the win but also highlighted his versatility as a player. Kmet’s ability to step in under pressure earned him widespread praise from the Bears' coaching staff and teammates, who lauded his calmness and execution in a critical situation.

Cole Kmet makes NFL history with NFC Special Team Player of the week honors

By earning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, Kmet became the first long snapper — emergency or otherwise — recognized with the award, marking a unique milestone in NFL history. His performance underscores his value to the Bears as not just a reliable offensive weapon, but a player capable of filling any role when needed.

The Bears improved to 4-2 following the victory and now enter their bye week in strong standing. They will look to carry this momentum into Week 8, where they face the Washington Commanders, who also hold a 4-2 record.

As the Bears look to build on their early-season momentum, Kmet’s historic performance will be remembered as a turning point, showcasing the team's resilience and depth. His ability to handle high-pressure situations both offensively and on special teams has cemented his place in NFL lore, offering a reminder of how one player's versatility can make all the difference in a critical moment.