There's a lot to like about the Chicago Bears. They are a much improved team from the version that has played in recent years. The Bears appear to be on their way to their first winning season since 2018 and they may have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs.

There are a lot of things that are going right for the Bears, including the adjustment of their rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to life in the NFL. In addition to leading the team to a three-game winning streak following their 35-16 triumph over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, he is taking charge of the Bears offense. Williams looks like he could develop into a legitimate leader and a potential star.

There's a lot more to the Bears 4-2 start than their young quarterback. Start off with the defense. This is a unit that showed significant improvement last year after the Bears acquired defensive end Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders and has only gotten better this year.

This is a defense that is smart, aggressive and nasty, and lives to take the ball away from opponents. The Bears also have a dynamic secondary, one that has shown an ability to provide blanket coverage on some high-level receivers.

One of the most encouraging aspects of the win over the Jaguars was the play of the offensive line. Williams was sacked three times in the game, but just twice after the opening series. The offensive line gave the quarterback outstanding protection throughout the majority of the game and also opened some productive holes for running back D'Andre Swift.

If the offensive line can build off that performance and continue to play consistently, it will go a long way to helping the Bears build on their early-season success.

Overreaction #1:

The rookie quarterback is a proven commodity

Williams has shown quite a bit of improvement from the start of the season, and that is quite encouraging. The Bears lost two of their first three games, and Williams looked like the had a long way to go.

He was having trouble reading defenses, he threw the ball into very tight windows and he did not seem to have command of the offense. Since then he has made steady improvement in his game, but that doesn't mean everything will go smoothly from this point forward.

The three-game winning streak has come against a battered Los Angeles Rams team as well as the lowly Carolina Panthers and the struggling Jaguars. The Bears are going to face much more challenging teams as the season goes along.

When the Bears return from their bye in Week 7, they will face the upstart Washington Commanders. Head coach Dan Quinn's team has a 4-2 record and is playing efficient football and getting an outstanding performance from Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 pick in last year's draft. The pressure will be on Williams to show he can perform at a similar level to the Washington quarterback.

The Bears have yet to play against a divisional opponent, and the NFC North has been an imposing group. It will be difficult for the Bears to compete with any of their three long-time rivals

Williams still has much to prove at this point

Overreaction #2:

The running game will deliver on an every-week basis

The Bears need to have a consistent running game to take pressure off of their rookie quarterback and their defense.

Chicago certainly received excellent production from D'Andre Swift against Jacksonville as he gained 91 yards on 17 carries and scored 1 touchdown. Swift has excellent speed and he can break big plays when he gets into the open. He have been solid the last three games the Rams, Panthers and Jaguars, but the schedule gets quite a bit harder in the upcoming weeks.

Once the 5-9, 208-pound running back starts to take some significant body blows from some of the more aggressive and powerful defenses, how will Swift respond? There are also questions about backup running back Roschon Johnson. He had five carries for eight yards against the Jaguars and he may not have the special qualities the Bears need.

A consistent running game is needed once the weather turns cold in the Windy City. If the Bears can't deliver, their early promise may freeze up.

Overreaction #3:

The coaching staff is ready to battle the best in the business

Matt Eberflus and his coaching staff have to match wits with some of the best coaches in the league. Is the Chicago brain trust really up to the task of competing with the best minds in the NFC North?

The first-place Minnesota Vikings (5-0) have played sensational football against some challenging opponents. Head coach Kevin O'Connell is viewed as one of the top offensive minds in the league and he is a legitimate quarterback guru.

The Green Bay Packers have gotten off to the same 4-2 start as the Bears, but Matt LaFleur has proven that he can handle challenging situations in his six years with the Packers. LaFleur has shown he is an excellent strategist and his players clearly believe in him.

The Detroit Lions have the look of a legitimate powerhouse after beating the Dallas Cowboys 47-9 on the road and raising their record to 4-1. The Lions have been viewed as one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl and head coach Dan Campbell is beloved and admired by his players. No team appears to play harder than the Lions.

Can Eberflus match his coaching rivals in the best division in the NFL? That's a questionable proposition.