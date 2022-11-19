Published November 19, 2022

The Chicago Bears are game-planning for how they’re going to stop Atlanta Falcons star Cordarrelle Patterson on Sunday. Thus far, defensive coordinator Alan Williams doesn’t sound overly convinced the team will be able to shut him down. Via FOX 32’s Cassie Carlson, Williams had some intriguing praise for Patterson, likening the Falcons RB to an alien.

“More than a thickian. He’s respectfully an alien. He’s a planet guy. There’s not that many guys on the planet that are that big, that fast… Just a good football player that does it all,” said Williams of Patterson.

Williams is clearly aware that Patterson could present a sizeable problem for the Bears’ defense, referring to him as an “alien” and a “thickian.” By “thickian,” Williams is referring to Patterson’s “thick” lower body, which makes him harder to bring down with soft tackles and is part of what makes him such an effective runner with the football.

Injuries have limited Patterson to just six games during the 2022 NFL season, but he’s been productive when healthy. Rushing the ball, Cordarrelle Patterson has recorded 76 carries for 402 yards and five touchdowns in his six-game sample. He’s been far less involved in the passing attack in 2022, however, logging just six receptions for 39 yards and seeing a total of nine targets.

His play has certainly caught the attention of Williams, and the Bears DC had no shortage of praise to dump on the 31-year-old running back ahead of their bout in Week 11. Patterson was held in check by the Panthers in Week 10, mustering just five carries for 18 yards in the game, but the Bears know it will take some big performances from key players for the defense to limit him to such pedestrian numbers.