Panic and sports fandom go hand in hand. Without that classic combination, watching your team play would not feel nearly as important as it does. Sports talk radio would be mere background fodder during traffic jams and not a fuel source to push you though the long trek back home. Panic is a necessary evil everyone needs in order to gauge where their team is and where they are going. But Chicago Bears know that all too well. They need to relax.

This team is inspiring a great deal of optimism for the future after an active offseason that saw them build around quarterback Justin Fields and add valuable draft picks. After finishing with the worst record in the NFL last season, Chicago has a team that should at least compete almost every week. Still, there is one area of concern that has not been quieted. Chase Claypool.

The latest reports indicate that the wide receiver is not fully engaged on the field, with his effort being called into question by the organization. “I have heard from a few people inside that building that he is not somebody who is very self-motivated,” a source told BroBible's Dov Kleiman.

Concerning? Sure, but Bears fans should still not be stressing. Claypool has enough upside to still validate the team giving up a second-round selection (became Joey Porter Jr.) and this offense has enough talent to bail him out if he does become a full-fledged flop.

I am going to do what I can to alleviate your worries and restore your faith in this underachieving and possibly distracted athlete.

Update: #Bears WR Chase Claypool is currently modeling in Paris, France. Via Claypool's Instagram account.pic.twitter.com/LOVDZB41i8 pic.twitter.com/g4gAKG3D8N — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 26, 2023

Why fans should still trust in Bears WR Chase Claypool

There are multiple bright sides to this troubling situation. First off, general manager Ryan Poles added who I consider to be a legitimate No. 1 wideout in D.J. Moore. He made the most out of a poor quarterback set-up with the Carolina Panthers and cleared 1,100 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons before falling well short in last season's carousel. Moore just needs stability to reach his full potential. Fields is probably his best chance of ever getting that.

Alongside him, the Bears have Darnell Mooney- another promising target. He flashed promise in 2021-22 but took a big step back last year. More weapons like Moore and Claypool lining up on the offense should open the field more for Mooney. With two viable receivers, fans will not have to put all their faith in Chase Claypool.

Now, that does not mean nothing is expected from the 24-year-old out of Notre Dame. The first pick of the second round was used to get him to Chicago. But busts happen all the time. It is essential that a team mitigates that risk with strong contingency plans. I think that Moore, Mooney and even rookie speedster Tyler Scott can fit that bill and pick up any of Claypool's slack.

However, I believe there are enough signs to point to a bounce-back year. His rookie campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers was initial evidence that the Black and Gold may have found their next offensive star. Claypool's 6-foot-4 frame, athleticism and knack for catching touchdowns (nine in 2020) deservedly garnered him considerable hype. He had an adequate sophomore season but then struggled to make an imprint much of 2022. The Bears are banking on there being a lot of unfulfilled promise just waiting to bust out.

And to a degree, so am I. Let's see what the 2020 second-rounder can do when Chicago has a complete unit around him. A strong rushing attack and a more than capable passing game could enable the polarizing player to do what he does best- score. Everyone has a role to play on offense and Claypool's can be feasting on red-zone targets.

Ideally, these latest bad optics and public skepticism will motivate Chase Claypool as he heads into a contract year. The incentive, opportunity and talent is all there. I believe he can put it all together and consistently produce. Or at least enough to justify the front office's gamble.

Regardless of how many games they win in 2023-24, the Bears have given fans reason to trust them once again. Claypool can now follow suit and complete his own quest for redemption this fall. Just as soon as he wraps up on the runway.