Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

For all his rushing prowess, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields received plenty of flack for his work as a passer last season. With wide receiver Chase Claypool entering his second year with the Bears, Fields thinks the pair’s growing connection should induce fireworks in Chicago.

The Bears traded a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Claypool. While his first season in Chicago didn’t necessarily go to plan, Fields is expecting big things from Claypool in year two, the QB said in a recent team press conference.

“Chase has improved tremendously, just from the end of last year to now,” Fields said. “That’s one thing I’m truly proud to say, just seeing his work ethic, his attitude change, you can just see he’s taken another step. Definitely excited for that.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Claypool appeared in seven games for the Bears after being traded to Chicago. He caught 14 passes for 140 scoreless yards. After dealing a second-round pick for him, Claypool didn’t look like the explosive receiver Bears fans were hoping for.

Still, Chase Claypool is just 24 years old. He’s only a few seasons removed from a rookie year in which he caught 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns. Another year in Chicago’s system could help Claypool flourish.

Justin Fields certainly thinks so. With the addition of D.J. Moore and by already having Claypool and Darnell Mooney on their roster, Chicago is expecting much more success from their passing game. When he looks down the open field, Fields is looking forward to finding Claypool in stride.