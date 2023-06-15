Coming off of an abysmal 3-14 record, the Chicago Bears knew they needed massive upgrades this offseason. With an influx of rookies, the Bears are ready to regain ground in the NFC North race.

However, new rookies coming in isn't a good thing for everyone in Chicago's organization. For some veterans, those rookies will come in and take their spot. Having such a tough year last season, many of this year's Bears rookies are primed to see almost immediate roles.

The Bears still have holes to fix on both sides of the ball. Chicago ranked 29th in total defense, allowing 375.9 yards per game and 28th in total offense, averaging 307.8 YPG.

Their 10 2023 NFL Draft picks will look to make an immediate impact on the Bears. Which could spell doom for numerous current Chicago veterans.

Darnell Mooney & Chase Claypool

The Bears made a major addition to their wide receiver room when they traded for former Carolina Panthers star DJ Moore. Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool are poised to play sidekick to Moore. However, Chicago added another intriguing receiving option through the NFL Draft.

Former Cincinnati standout Tyler Scott heard his name called in the fourth-round with the No. 133 overall pick. He comes to the Bears after catching 87 passes for 1,439 yards and 14 touchdowns during his three years with the Bearcats. Scott broke out as a senior, setting new career-highs in receptions (54), yards (899) and touchdowns (9). His work earned him Second-team All-AAC honors.

Claypool came to the Bears a trade last season that sent a second-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he didn't do much upon arrival, catching 14 passes for 140 scoreless yards. Mooney was Chicago's best receiver before Moore came in. However, he gained just 493 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Due to the capital Claypool cost and Mooney's seniority, both should have roles to start the season. However, Scott is a tantalizing talent coming off of his best season of football. If Claypool and Mooney continue to struggle, a strong training camp could have Scott in line for plenty of targets.

Justin Jones & Andrew Billings

With their overall putrid output well established, the Bears defense truly struggled both against the run and at getting to the quarterback. Chicago was last in the NFL with 20 sacks and ranked 29th in rushing defense, allowing 157.3 yards per game.

Heading into the 2023 season, Justin Jones and Andrew Billings are expected to help remedy the issue in the middle of the defensive line.

Jones made his debut with the Bears last season after beginning his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. Starting all 17 games, Jones racked up 52 tackles, seven quarterback hits and three sacks. Chicago went out and signed Billings after spending last year with the Las Vegas Raiders. He made 39 tackles, three QB hits and a sack over 14 games.

Both defensive tackles have plenty of experience and should earn the veteran edge in training camp. However, the Bears invested heavily in their defensive line during the 2023 NFL Draft. Both Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens should have an opportunity to push for major rookie roles.

The Bears took Dexter in the second-round with the No. 53 overall pick. He spent three seasons at Florida, putting up 125 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles. Pickens didn't have to wait much longer, as he went in the third-round at No. 64. He comes to Chicago after four years at South Carolina. The DL put up 131 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four passes defended.

Chicago knows it'll take more than just two players to fix their porous defense. However, after using two top-100 draft picks on them, Dexter and Pickens will both have a chance to shine in 2023.