The Chicago Bears have been busy over the course of the first week of free agency, and that's a welcome sign for fans of the Monsters of the Midway like myself who are simultaneously choosing to try to be optimistic about the path general manager Ryan Poles is taking, yet remain concerned by how all of it will ultimately turn out once the players take the field over the summer. Chicago's free agency activity on Thursday falls in line with everything else they've done the rest of this offseason — it's been mostly cautious, yet aggressive enough to feel as though real, tangible change ahead of the 2024 season is a possibility.
“Bears announced they have agreed to terms with former Rams center Coleman Shelton on a one-year contract,” according to a tweet from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Shelton, a 28-year-old who has five years of experience in the NFL, went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft despite being named a 1st-Team All-Pac-12 performer during his final season with the Washington Huskies. He has since spent five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, and he started all seventeen games for LA last season. Among qualified centers, Shelton was rated as the 17th-best center in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.
Early speculation out of Chicago suggests the Coleman will have the chance to compete with recently acquired veteran Ryan Bates for the Bears' starting center job in 2024. Considering how Bates has previous experience playing both guard and center, it feels as though the interior of the Bears offensive line is finally beginning to take shape. Still, don't be surprised if the Bears use some of their draft capital to continue to strengthen what has been a legitimate weakness over the last few years. With Caleb Williams likely on the way as the #1 pick in the NFL Draft, putting the rookie quarterback in a position to succeed — one where he doesn't need to run for his life — right out of the gate will be key.