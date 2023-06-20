As OTAs and minicamp conclude for the Chicago Bears, the team may be looking to add some help on the defensive edge before training camp starts at the end of July.

The Bears do not have a ton of experienced edge rushers and that showed last season. Head coach Matt Eberflus said the team could get something done down the line.

“Yeah, I think they’re always looking for all positions,” Eberflus said. “You know I think that is one position we are looking at and potentially we could get that done.”

The Bears had the least amount of sacks in the NFL in 2022, registering 20 in the regular season. Only three players had three or more sacks and defensive ends on the roster were responsible for 3.5 total sacks. The Bears defense ranked 29th last season.

There are plenty of veteran options available in free agency that the Bears can pursue, though it may take some convincing for them to join the worst team in the league by record from a year ago. Yannick Ngakoue, Melvin Ingram and Jadeveon Clowney are among the available edge rushers right now.

The Bears had a massive overhaul to their roster this offseason with the hopes that winning football is closer to returning to Chicago than it was at the conclusion of last season. There is still plenty of work to be done and improvements to be made though as the 2023 season approaches.

Having an explosive pass rush is one of the keys to winning in today's NFL. If the Bears want to get out of the basement, they need to address their defensive line.