As they look to bounce back from their rough 3-14 season, the Chicago Bears have been hard at work revitalizing the entire roster. From trades to free agents to the NFL Draft, the Bears are hoping to look like an entirely different team in 2023.

Offensively, Chicago used their No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to land former Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore. Alongside Moore, the Bears used the extra draft capital to select OT Darnell Wright with their first-round pick. As Justin Fields looks to develop as a passer, the Bears have added some much needed tools around him.

But they haven't stopped there. The Bears made sure to bolster their defense with a pair of impressive linebacker signings. Both Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards should become leaders on the defensive side and will work to help Chicago regain their Monsters of the Midway moniker.

Alongside those well-known players, Chicago has some secret weapons up their sleeve. These three in particular make for the biggest underrated sleepers currently on the Bears roster.

Equanimeous St. Brown

Moore is now poised to be the WR1 of the Bears' offense. Over his five-year NFL career, he has never had fewer than 788 receiving yards. Both Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney should command roles next to Moore, not to mention tight end Cole Kmet's output.

Still, Equanimeous St. Brown already has an understanding of Chicago's offense. They need more play makers than just more. If Claypool or Mooney start to struggle, Brown can sneak into the starting lineup.

St. Brown started 16 games for the Bears last season. He caught 21 passes for 323 yards and a touchdown. While his numbers don't jump off of the page, St. Brown's 15.4 yards per reception led all Bears receivers with at least 10 receptions.

With Moore in town, there might not be as many receptions available. But St. Brown has already proven a rapport with Fields. As Moore beats CB1s on the outside, St. Brown can emerge as the Bears' dangerous deep threat.

Micah Baskerville

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As mentioned, Edmunds and Edwards are guaranteed starters at the LB position. After his strong rookie season, Jack Sanborn should be too. Chicago even drafted linebacker Noah Sewell in the fifth-round of this year's draft. However, following in Sanborn's footsteps, Micah Baskerville can be the next great Bears UDFA linebacker.

Baskerville comes to the Bears after spending five years at LSU. Over 46 games, the linebacker racked up 260 tackles, 12 passes defended, four sacks and two interceptions. He was a team captain with the Tigers and won a National Championship with the team.

Even with all of their additions, the Bears still need help on the defensive side of the ball. Chicago ranked 29th in total defense, allowing 375.9 yards per game.

As an UDFA, Baskerville will have to make quite the offseason impact to even make the team. But after seeing Sanborn going through the same exact process, Baskerville has the makings of a linebacker who can help Chicago in the short and long-term.

Roschon Johnson

While he only went in the fourth-round, Roschon Johnson might be the most heralded player on this list. His time with Texas certainly has fans salivating. However, even as a rookie, Johnson has an opportunity to become a cornerstone of the Bears' offense.

With David Montgomery leaving for the Detroit Lions, the Bears had to reconfigure their running back room. Currently, Khalil Herbert and D'Onta Foreman are set to lead the backfield. But Herbert has been more of a complimentary piece throughout his short career. Foreman, while coming off of a strong season with the Panthers, is on a one-year deal.

If Johnson impresses as a rookie, there's a chance he can become Chicago's long-term answer at running back. While he was behind Bijan Robinson, Johnson still impressed with the Longhorns. He ran for 2,190 yards and 23 touchdowns, adding 420 yards and three scores through the air.

When it comes to offense, everything goes through Justin Fields. However, Johnson can emerge as his potential running mate. A backfield of Fields and Johnson could be a dangerous match for any opposition.