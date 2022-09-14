Alex Leatherwood illness sees Twitter explode with Sam Darnold jokes

It has been a difficult 2022 season so far for Alex Leatherwood. The former first-round pick was released by the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the season opener. The 23-year old offensive lineman received a second chance after landing on the Chicago Bears. However, it was reported on Wednesday that Leatherwood will miss the next four weeks due to mononucleosis, per Ian Rapoport. He was placed on the non-football/illness list as a result of the news.

The Alex Leatherwood update made many people instantly compare him to Sam Darnold. Darnold, who is now on the Carolina Panthers, was forced to miss time during his tenure with the New York Jets due to mononucleosis. NFL twitter posted memes and jokes in reference to Darnold following Alex Leatherwood’s diagnosis.

Alex Leatherwood is a former first-round pick who labored during his rookie season in Las Vegas with the Raiders. As aforementioned, he was ultimately cut from the team before getting claimed off waivers by the Bears.

Ian Rapoport followed up his original report by confirming Leatherwood’s illness and providing a timetable for him.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said that Chicago will sign Michael Schofield to replace Leatherwood on the line. The Leatherwood news has drawn attention and led to memes and jokes. But the truth is that his absence hurts the Bears. They were hopeful he would fulfill his potential in Chicago.

But Alex Leatherwood will need to wait until the 4-week mark before getting another opportunity on the field. He is hoping for better luck in his career upon his return.