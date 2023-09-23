After dropping their first two games of the season to the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chicago Bears have a significantly more difficult assignment in Week 3 when they face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the road. That challenge got even bigger 24 hours before the game when safety Eddie Jackson was ruled out because of a foot injury.

In addition to the Jackson injury, the Bears have placed linebacker Khalid Kareem on the Injured List with a hip injury.

The Bears have struggled on defense in the first two games of the season, as they have given up 383.0 yards per game. Chicago was hoping to show quite a bit of improvement on defense this season, but they rank 29th in that category.

Eddie Jackson is considered one of the Bears most effective defensive players, and trying to slow down All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes without him could prove to be a major issue. Mahomes excels at defeating opposing safeties with his eyes and ball fakes, and not having an experienced defensive back like Jackson increases the pressure on the secondary.

The Bears must also show quite a bit of improvement on the offensive side of the ball. If they are going to push the Chiefs at all in this game, quarterback Justin Fields must lead an attack that controls the clock. Mahomes and the Kansas City offense has not been efficient to this point in the year, and it seems like it's just a matter of time before the Chiefs hit their offensive stride.