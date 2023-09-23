It didn't seem like things could get any worse for the Chicago Bears after getting off to an 0-2 start, until a robbery stole over $100,000 worth of equipment including gators and lawn-mowers from the Bears.

After the unfortunate robbery, ESPN's Ryan Clark made a joke on NFL Live that it was too bad the robbers didn't take the Bears' playbook. He reposted the clip saying the following, “Well, it’s been a tough week for the Chicago bears. So bad someone robbed them… They didn’t take the offensive playbook though, because that actually would’ve helped them. People don’t ever steal the stuff you need them too.”

Clark's cohosts Laura Rutledge and Dan Orlovsky then joked, “Can you imagine them running up to the playbook and being like ‘nah we're good.'”

These jokes come after Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has been under fire all week after quarterback Justin Fields said he feels his game hasn't improved because he's played robotically. He then called “coaching” the reason he has played robotically.

Since, Fields has walked back and clarified his comments while Getsy added that the two have an “amazing” relationship. They were seen sharing a hug on the practice field later in the week.

Now that Getsy and Fields have cleared things up, they are gearing up to face the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. If the Bears want to prove their offense is actually improving, Fields will need to lead his teams to some wins and do better than averaging 213.5 passing yards per game with a 2-3 TD/INT ratio.