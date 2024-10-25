The Chicago Bears are poised to shake up their roster this weekend ahead of their crucial matchup against the Washington Commanders, making two significant changes to their lineup.

“Bears are planning to release RB/WR/returner Velus Jones on Saturday,” via Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Jones, a versatile third-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, has struggled to carve out a consistent role within the team, which has led to his impending release. Despite his potential as a multi-positional talent, Jones’s performance as a wide receiver and a return specialist has not met his expectations. Additionally, his recent experimental stint as a running back during the preseason failed to yield the results the Bears hoped for, further sealing his fate on the roster.

Bears will part ways with Khari Blasingame as well

Alongside Jones, fullback Khari Blasingame will depart from the team. Blasingame’s release comes when the Bears’ offense has increasingly utilized offensive linemen in lead-blocking roles, a strategic shift that has diminished the need for a traditional fullback. This marks the end of Blasingame’s brief tenure with the team, during which he was part of a revival of the fullback position in Chicago’s offensive playbook. This role had been notably absent during former head coach Matt Nagy’s tenure from 2019 to 2021.

The decision to release Jones and Blasingame indicates the Bears’ ongoing efforts to adjust and optimize their roster as they navigate the mid-season. These moves are not just about cutting underperforming players; they also pave the way for the return of key players from the injured reserve list, providing the team with necessary reinforcements as they continue their campaign.

While the Bears have had to make tough decisions regarding personnel, these changes reflect a broader strategy to enhance team performance and adapt to evolving game plans and player availability. As the Bears prepare to face the Commanders, the roster adjustments could prove crucial in their efforts to capitalize on their current momentum and position themselves favorably for the remainder of the season.

The weekend’s roster moves may mark the end of the road for two players, but they also herald a new phase of strategic adjustments aimed at maximizing the Bears’ competitive edge in a challenging NFL landscape.