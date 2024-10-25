After taking a much-needed bye week coming off their London beatdown of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chicago Bears (4-2) are back in action for Week 8 as they travel to face the Washington Commanders (5-2). What was initially billed as a showdown between two of the top picks in this year's draft—Chicago’s Caleb Williams and Washington’s Jayden Daniels—has become uncertain with Daniels dealing with a rib injury sustained last week against the Carolina Panthers.

Regardless of whether Daniels suits up, the Bears will be aiming to extend their winning streak to four games after a slow 1-2 start. During this stretch, Williams, the Bears' No. 1 overall pick, has started to show why Chicago invested so heavily in him, as he's beginning to live up to the hype as the franchise quarterback.

However, it’s not just the offense that’s carrying Chicago. The Bears also boast one of the top defenses in the NFL, having yet to allow 20 points in any game this season. This is why Washington hopes Daniels, who has been instrumental in leading the Commanders' top-ranked scoring offense, will be healthy enough to play.

Even with Daniels’ status in doubt, this game has the potential to be a tightly contested battle between two NFC teams both eyeing a return to the playoffs. With that in mind, let’s dive into some bold predictions for the Bears as they take on the Commanders in Week 8.

Caleb Williams continues impressive streak, throws for over 220 yards with two touchdowns

The emergence of Caleb Williams over the last three weeks has been everything Bears coaches and fans hoped for, though it's still early in his career to heap too much praise. That said, it's hard not to be impressed by his rapid improvement.

After throwing for less than 100 yards in his NFL debut, the Bears' No. 1 overall pick has averaged 265 passing yards over his last two games, with a combined six touchdowns. Granted, those performances came against teams struggling to find their footing, but success is never guaranteed in this league—especially for a true rookie learning on the fly.

Week 8 presents another solid opportunity for Williams to continue his upward trajectory. While it may not be another historic 300-yard, four-touchdown outing similar to one against the Jaguars, something more modest—like 220 yards and two touchdowns—feels like a realistic step forward in his development as an NFL quarterback.

DJ Moore has at least five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown

The offensive structure for the Bears has certainly shifted this season with the new additions of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, among others. Despite these changes, D.J. Moore remains the leading receiver through six games, with 31 catches for 314 yards and three touchdowns. However, Moore has only had one standout performance so far, which came in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers, where he posted eight catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Besides that game, he's only scored in one other matchup and has been held under 40 yards three times this season, including in Chicago's last game against the Jaguars.

Moore is due for another big game, and Week 8 against the Commanders presents the perfect opportunity. Washington comes into this matchup as one of the league's worst teams in passes defended, with just 22, ranking them fourth worst. They are also seventh worst in yards allowed per pass attempt, giving up 7.8 yards per attempt, according to Pro Football Reference. This could be the game where Moore breaks out once again.

Bears continue impressive red zone offense

In their first three games, the Bears averaged just 15.3 points per game, resulting in a 1-2 start. However, in their last three games, all of which they've won, they're averaging 31.6 points per game. A key factor behind this turnaround has been their performance in the red zone, where they've emerged as one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL.

When Chicago reaches the opponent's 20-yard line or better, they score a touchdown 70.5% of the time, which ranks third best in the league. In contrast, the Commanders' defense has struggled in this area, allowing touchdowns on 71.4% of red zone trips, placing them fourth-worst in the NFL. This mismatch could play a crucial role in the Week 8 matchup.

Bears hold Commanders to lowest point total all season

As previously mentioned, the Bears have one of the NFL's top defenses, ranked 4th in scoring, allowing just 16.8 points per game. However, the big challenge in Week 8 will be containing the Commanders' high-powered offense, ranked 1st in the league, averaging 31.1 points per game. A lot of the game plan will hinge on the health of Washington's rookie sensation, quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has been instrumental in their offensive success.

Regardless of whether Daniels is at 100%, the Bears' defense will look to disrupt him by providing different coverage looks, rather than relying on a heavy pass rush. While Chicago may not rank highly in sacks, their ability to confuse opposing quarterbacks with complex coverages has been key in keeping scoring in check this season.

Whether or not Daniels suits up, the Bears seem to have a defensive advantage. Washington’s three lowest scoring outputs this season were 20, 21, and 23 points—two of which led to losses. The Bears' defense is poised to hold them under 20 points in Week 8, which should lead them to winning the game.