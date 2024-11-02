Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears played a memorable game in Week 8 against the Washington Commanders, rallying in the final minute of the game to take a late lead. It appeared the Bears would leave Washington with a four-game winning streak. However, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a last-second Hail Mary touchdown pass, and the Commander won the game by an 18-15 margin.

That loss embarrassed the Bears, but it may have steeled them for a maximum effort in Week 9 on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. After losing a game that they had rallied to take a late lead, head coach Matt Eberflus needs all his players to focus their effort and shut the door if they have the opportunity to win the game.

Williams struggled throughout much of the game against the Commanders, but he led the Bears impressively in the fourth quarter. Williams completed just 10 of 24 passes for 131 yards in the game, but he did not throw an interception. He also ran the ball with a purpose, gaining 41 yards on 10 carries with a long run of 13 yards.

Williams is hoping to build off his showing in the fourth quarter against the Commanders when he takes the field against the Cardinals. However, he won't have left tackle Braxton Jones blocking for him.

Jones injury could cause problems on the offensive line

Jones has been ruled out of the game at Arizona with a knee injury. He was injured in the loss to the Commanders and head coach Matt Eberflus said that Jones will not recover in time to play against the Cardinals.

Jones has done a solid job of protecting the Williams' blind side, and that will be an issue as the team tries to go forward without him. It appears that Larry Borom will get the start in place of Jones.

Borom was a 2021 second-round draft pick by the Bears. He has not played since the final preseason game against the Chiefs, and he was injured early in that game. Borom had played in several games during the preseason before the injury, but none were with the other offensive starters

The Bears bring a 4-3 record into the matchup with the Cardinals, and that's slightly better than the hosts who are 4-4.

The Bears have multiple injuries on the offensive line, but the defense will have to contend with the speed and explosiveness off Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The signal caller has completed 156 of 232 passes for 1,638 yards with an 11-3 TD-interception ratio. He has also run for 344 yards and 2 touchdowns.