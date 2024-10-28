The Week 8 matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears was a battle of top draft picks: No. 2 Jayden Daniels versus No. 1 Caleb Williams. While the game was close all game long, the Commanders ultimately came out on top with an unlikely Hail Mary from Daniels. Moreover, the Bears had a 15-12 lead entering the play, and Williams walked away in anger as the game slipped away from his team.

Check out Caleb Williams' reaction via this video shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Week 7: Commanders def. Bears

With all zeroes on the clock, Jayden Daniels lobbed a Hail Mary to Noah Brown, who was able to nab it after Tyrique Stevenson tipped it, to send Caleb Williams home in frustration. The win also gave the Commanders a 6-2 record, good for the top spot in the NFC East, while the Bears fell to 4-3, last place in the stacked NFC North.

After the game, Bears coach Matt Eberflus talked about what went wrong against the Commanders in Week 8.

“We had those plays at the end, and it came down to the last play,” the coach said, via NBC News. We've practiced that play a hundred times since we've been here. I have to look at what the execution was on that. We have a body on a body, boxing guys out like basketball at the very end. We have one guy that's at the ‘rim,' that knocks the ball down. We've got a back-tip guy that goes behind the pile. I've got to look at it, detail it out and make sure we're better next time.”

Moreover, the Bears star quarterback struggled all game to move the ball, finishing only 10-24 and throwing for only 131 yards. Meanwhile, Daniels continues to prove the Commanders right in drafting him, throwing for 326 yards for a touchdown, completing 21 of 38 passes.

Additionally, Daniels returned from a rib injury and showed out against the Bears.

Despite the heartbreak, the Bears must move on to prepare for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, as they try to get their head above water in an incredibly competitive division. On the other hand, the Commanders will look to assert division dominance as they play the struggling New York Giants next week.