The Chicago Bears came frustratingly close to a statement win against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Unfortunately, they lost on a successful last-second Hail Mary attempt by Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. Chicago is licking their wounds on Monday and thankfully got some positive injury news on one offensive player.

Bears left tackle Braxton Jones did not suffer a major injury on Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Jones left the game because of a knee injury and the severity was not known at the time. Thankfully, he is only expected to miss a week or two and avoided significant damage to his knee.

This is great news for a Bears offensive line that needs to stay healthy during a crucial stretch of the 2024 season.

It helps that Caleb Williams is a mobile QB who can make extend plays with his legs. However, it would become a big problem if the Bears were forced to rely on that ability to succeed on offense.

Chicago is now 4-3 after this loss, which puts them at the bottom of a highly competitive NFC North division. The Bears are showing some impressive signs early in Caleb Williams' rookie season, but it may not be enough to get them into the playoffs.

Their remaining divisional games are shaping up to be the most important games left on their schedule. If the Bears can't win a few of those games, they could be the odd team out in the division.

Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson breaks silence on Commanders taunt that backfired, went viral

The most important play of the Bears vs. Commanders game was the last one.

Chicago had a 15-12 lead and had to keep Washington out of the end zone on one final play. The Commanders managed a miraculous Hail Mary touchdown, in part due to a viral mistake by Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson.

Stevenson was seen taunting Commanders fans with his back to the play, both before the snap and after the play had started. This ended up making Stevenson out of position and allowed the Commanders to score and win the game.

Stevenson owned up to his mistake, sharing a sincere message with Bears fans on Sunday night.

“To Chicago and my teammates, my apologies for lack of awareness and focus….The game ain’t over until zeros hit the clock. Can’t take anything for granted. Notes taken, improvement will happen,” Stevenson shared via social media.

Bears coaches did not respond well to Stevenson's mistake, but did not go so far as calling him out personally for losing the game.

Next up for the Bears is a Week 9 trip to the desert to face the Cardinals.