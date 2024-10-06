Through four weeks, Caleb Williams' rookie season with the Chicago Bears had gotten off to a slow start. The offensive line was struggling, the run game was nonexistent and Williams was struggling to get on the same page as star receiver DJ Moore.

It's safe to say all of those things have been fixed in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers. The Bears jumped all over the Panthers in the first half, taking a 27-7 lead into halftime and getting it done in all phases of the game. The connection between Williams and Moore was clicking, as the two hooked up for a pair of long first half touchdowns.

The Bears got on the board in the first quarter when Williams found Moore streaking across the field wide open on a deep over route.

Later in the half, Williams made a nice progression from right to left, and found Moore replacing the safety in the end zone on a backside post.

The irony is all of this, of course, is that the explosion from Williams and Moore is coming against the Panthers, who played a big hand in the two of them even getting to Chicago in the first place. In order to move up and get Bryce Young in 2023, the Panthers traded their 2024 first-round pick and Moore, along with three more draft picks. Carolina bottomed out in Young's rookie year, allowing the Bears to select Williams at No. 1 overall in the 2024 draft with Carolina's pick.

Williams is having the best game of his young career, as he's currently 16-for-23 with 257 yards and two touchdowns, both to Moore. The former Panthers wideout is over 100 yards with more than a quarter to play, with 103 yards on four catches.

Bears fans will be ecstatic to see Williams and Moore finally building some chemistry together after a frustrating few weeks of miscommunications and misfires. Maybe Sunday's big game is what they needed to build on moving forward.