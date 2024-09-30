The Chicago Bears had an inauspicious start, but were able to pull it together for a close 24-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Caleb Williams continued his development in the Bears offense, but missed an opportunity to connect with DJ Moore in the endzone before the first half. It was a good-looking throw from Williams up the right sideline.

Moore addressed the play after the game, and mentioned that it was a miscommunication between him and his rookie quarterback.

“I'll take that blame,” Moore said, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “I went back out wide. I just wasn't on the same page with Caleb. Now I know. I'll take that. … He thought I was doing one thing and I messed it up. That was really it. I told him he was cool.”

The Bears were still able to go into the half with a 10-6 lead, thanks to a 40-yard field goal from Cairo Santos. Moore added that he slowed down on his route, which is why it appeared that Williams overthrew him.

“He thought one thing and me another on a conversion route … He wanted me to stay straight. It was on me,” Moore says, per 670 The Score on X, formerly Twitter.

In the third quarter, Williams got another chance to hit Moore for the wideout's first touchdown of the season. This time it was a lock:

The Bears took a 17-9 lead before the Rams struck back with a three-yard TD run from running back Kyren Williams to open up the fourth quarter. As the new-look Chicago offense continued to take shape, D'Andre Swift added his name to the team's season TD list, and the Bears defense finished the Rams off for the win.

Bears offense made strides in Week 4

While Moore and Williams had their early struggles, they also proved that they can conquer them mid-game. Moore finished with only three receptions for 22 yards, but saw six targets even in a down performance. It's a crowded WR room in Chicago. With veteran Keenan Allen returning from injury, and rookie Rome Odunze also getting himself involved, the offense has to find a way to establish a steady passing attack.

Based on what it showed in Week 4, there is definitely something special brewing. It's becoming clear that Williams and the offense are continuing to improve. Williams must bounce back when the Bears take on the 1-3 Carolina Panthers in Week 5, as the No. 1 overall pick completed 17-of-23 passes for 157 yards and one touchdown against the Rams. That said, he's sending Bears fans encouraging signs after getting Moore his first touchdown of the year.