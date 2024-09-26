The Chicago Bears have not gotten off to a great start of the 2024 NFL season. Chicago is 1-2 heading into Week 4, and fans will tell you that they were gifted their first win of the season by Will Levis. So far, the Caleb Williams experience is not living up to the massive amounts of offseason hype. However, one NFC QB believes that Williams will be just fine.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford knows a thing or two about overcoming adversity. Stafford joined a winless Lions team in 2009 and helped pull Detroit out of the dumpster to become a relevant team once again. He believes that Williams has some similar DNA and can overcome a tough start to his rookie campaign.

“Mine was tough for sure,” Stafford said in his Wednesday press conference. “We were a team in a lot of transition at that point. It’s a long time ago, trying to remember all of it. There were some big-time highs and there were some big-time lows, as far as my play and our team’s performance. It’s all a learning opportunity [and] a chance to find what you can do [and] what you can’t do.”

Stafford said that Williams is obviously very talented. He will just need to continue developing in the NFL and eventually he will find some success.

“He’s obviously immensely talented. He makes plays every single week that you see on TV that blow you away as a quarterback,” Stafford continued. “I sit there and go, man, that is some incredible stuff. I’m sure there are plays he wants back, like all of us. He seems like a sharp kid, obviously, really talented. I’m sure he’ll figure it out more and more as he continues to play. I’m sure he is going to have a great career.”

Bears QB Caleb Williams reveals big change he's making before Rams matchup

Caleb Williams is looking to add more to his plate.

Williams is looking to take his game to the next level by having greater command over the Bears offense. He is hoping to will the Bears to victory against a depleted Rams team in Week 4.

“It starts with me,” Williams said, per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times (h/t Patrick K. Flowers of Bleacher Nation). “Being able to be a better communicator to the coaches, the players, and things like that about things that I would like a little bit more for certain situations, being a little more communicative and talking to those guys out there with us, [about] what they’re seeing and then getting to the sideline and being able to handle things properly on the sideline.”

One person Williams should continue getting close to is offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

“Shane and I have talked about it,” Williams added. “We’ve talked about it throughout the weeks, but [it’s about] being a little bit more in-depth, I would say, is what we’ve kind of come to after this past game. Being a little more in-depth about [those conversations] is the adjustments we’ve made after this last game.”

Williams will need to play his best football if the Bears want to defeat the Rams in Week 4.