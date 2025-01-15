Caleb Williams lived up to the expectations placed on him by the Chicago Bears. While he had a strong second half of the season, it wasn't a pretty beginning. Williams explained on the St. Brown Podcast about his introduction to the league.

“When Za’Darius (Smith) hit me, smoked me, smoked me,” Williams said. “We were talking throughout the whole week, he’s a dominant player, he’s always been a dominant player. Obviously, he’s been in the league for a while and getting a little older. That boy came out there and smoked me.

“I didn’t realize he was mad strong too. Like I’d say the lower half of my body is typically pretty strong, and I can wiggle out of stuff, or stay up and throw the ball, he smoked me. I just laid on the ground.”

Williams was sacked 68 times this season. The all-time high was David Carr, 76 back in 2002 his rookie year with the Texans. He was second on the list, followed by Bryce Young the year earlier with 62.

Caleb Williams and the Bears will continue to get better

Through the final seven weeks of the season, Williams emerged as one of the better quarterbacks. He had 11 touchdowns and only one interception. When he had time, Williams made accurate, yet tough throws. He showed his potential when there was time to throw. When the season concluded, they wanted the franchise quarterback to be involved in the head coaching search.

Interestingly enough, Williams revealed what he ‘selfishly' wants in a new head coach. He's been a major supporter of a coach who will have high expectations from everyone, including themselves. Also, Chicago defeated the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. While the win didn't mean much, it gave the Bears, and Williams a sense of pride.

There were some hefty concerns with Chicago's 5-12 record. However, the Bears pushed back that they ‘wasted' Williams's rookie season. Plenty of events occurred that would be hard for even the most seasoned quarterback in the league to adjust to. For starters, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was fired.

Weeks later, head coach Matt Eberflus was subsequently fired. Passing game coordinator Thomas Brown stepped in and made Chicago look like a solid team. That confidence can translate over into his second season. Maybe then, Williams won't be sacked 68 times. That number might take a solid dip, which could benefit everybody.

He'll have plenty of time to reflect while the Bears search for their next head coach. Then, the hard work will begin in the Windy City.