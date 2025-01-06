The Chicago Bears secured a season-finale win over the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Caleb Williams was ecstatic. Williams dropped the Bears 2025 truth bomb that included resilience, which was seen by Bears general manager Ryan Poles. Although Chicago underperformed to many's standards, Poles believes that the team didn't waste the quarterback's rookie season.

“No way,” he said. “I wouldn't even use that word. I mean, go back and look at Troy Aikman, I think he was 0-11 in his first 11 starts. Look at Peyton Manning's rookie year [3-13, 26 TDs, 28 interceptions].

“Caleb's done an excellent job. Not only as a player but from a maturity level.”

Williams had a lot riding on his shoulders. He was expected to be dominant from the jump. That, combined with offensive weapons like Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, and Cole Kmet made it a match made in heaven. However, some rookie struggles occurred throughout the season.

Luckily, Williams reversed those but it was too late. Furthermore, they had a tumultuous season. Both Shane Waldron and Matt Eberflus were fired midseason, which provided the ultimate synopsis of the Bears 2024-25 campaign.

Ryan Poles believes that Caleb Williams and the Bears had a quality season

The 5-12 record isn't appetizing for Bears fans. It's unfortunately one that they're used to. Insert Williams into the equation and everyone thought wins would be manufactured. However, a loaded NFC North didn't make matters easier for Chicago.

All three teams are in the playoffs. Still, the competition doesn't take away from Williams's season. In the last seven games, he had 11 touchdowns and only one interception. There were consistent improvements from the rookie quarterback.

Kmet understood the weight that Williams was carrying. He explained to ESPN how much was riding on his shoulders, even for being a rookie.

“He realized pretty quickly the magnitude of his position, and what he means to a lot of people in this organization,” Kmet said. “And unfortunately, just how this business works, a lot of people's jobs and livelihoods ride on his success.”

Luckily, the franchise remains committed to Williams as the quarterback of the future. The former Heisman Trophy winner also told Poles what he wants in the next head coach. He described a coach that challenges himself and his players. That's a very mature response from a rookie quarterback.

While the Bears will be watching the playoffs from home, there's plenty of potential brewing in Chicago. The Bears immediately requested interviews for Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn for the head coaching position. If Poles put together the right coaching staff, Williams could thrive and put Chicago back in prominence once again.