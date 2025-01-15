The Chicago Bears' pairing of head coach Matt Eberflus and quarterback Caleb Williams did not go to plan. As the Bears look for their next leader, Williams has a few qualities he hopes the candidate possesses.

After all, the hope is that this head coach hire sticks. He'll be building a brighter future in Chicago, with Williams as his star center piece. If the Bears believe Williams is their franchise QB, they must find an Eberflus replacement that can help him reach his greatest heights. In turn, Williams laid out exactly what he wants in his next head coach, via The St. Brown Podcast.

“Strong-minded. A leader of men. Selfishly, I want an offensive-minded guy so I can build with him and be with that coach for the next 19, 17, 15 years,” Williams said. “And so I can learn and grow from him from what he's seen gone through. So that's selfishly.”

Ultimately though, Williams understands that the Bears need to get back to winning. They went just 5-12 during his rookie season and haven't been to the playoffs since 2020. Williams is down with a veteran leader who knows what it takes to win.

“But if we get an overall grand scheme coach and is good with time management, good with helping control the game, it's a big factor obviously,” Williams said. “Helping find the right guys to win championships, that's the only goal that I have.”

Whether the coach is an offensive guru or a proven winner, one thing must remain constant. Caleb Williams understands he is different than a lot of quarterbacks. His desire to win and the fire within him must be accounted for and matched by whoever the Bears.

“Just a dude that's got a fire to him,” Williams concluded. “I don't want people that don't have a fire. I got certain fire about me inside of me that certain people can't coach, certain people can't be around or it doesn't work

Chicago's decision will change the course of Williams' NFL career. He's hopeful the Bears find a guy who he meshes with and can help the lead the team back into prominence.