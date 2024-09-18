In a heartfelt exchange that quickly went viral, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud offered some words of wisdom to Chicago Bears' rookie quarterback Caleb Williams after their Week 2 matchup, and it was a moment that resonated with NFL fans and players alike. The Texans secured a 19-13 victory over the Bears, and it was certainly a rough night for Williams, who threw a pair of interceptions and was constantly under pressure from Houston's defensive line.

Following the game, Stroud approached Williams, a scene captured and widely shared across social media platforms. His advice was both encouraging and empathetic:

“Everything that got you here is gonna take care of you in the long run. Don’t put your head down. Don’t let the hard time humble you… It’s not gonna be easy… You got picked at one for a reason.” However, the exchange has been scrutinized by fans, with many criticizing Williams's behavior and lack of care for Stroud's words.

Caleb Williams: Arrogance or upset about losing?

Williams, faced with the immense pressure of leading an NFL team in only his second outing, was visibly uninterested in Stroud's gesture. As noted above, the rookie quarterback had a tough game, as he was sacked seven times and multiple other hits as the Texans' defense, spearheaded by Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., exerted relentless pressure.

However, despite these challenges, Williams' performance hinted at his potential and resilience, a promising sign for his future in the NFL, which is what Stroud's advice sought to reinforce. Stroud appeared to be trying to take on a mentorship role with Williams, as he understands the struggle rookie quarterbacks face in the league.

For whatever reason, though, Williams didn't seem too interested in what Stroud was saying. His reaction was quickly noted by fans everywhere, and it led to him getting bashed on social media.

“Caleb was too egotistical to listen to a man who has had success in his shoes. He wasn’t trying to hear anything CJ was trying to say,” says @JohnRiveraIV.

@1shmun noticed “he tried to walk off instead of listening.”

Even @PrizePicks chimed in saying, “Caleb did not care for that encouragement at all.”

Even though the Bears had just lost, the encouragement from Stroud was meant to serve as a motivational boost for Williams, who is the central figure in the Bears' future. Based on his reaction to Stroud, though, Williams didn't seem too interested in what he had to say, and it will be interesting to see if he ends up regretting how he reacted to Stroud after this game in the future.