Following a tightly contested clash in which the Houston Texans edged out the Chicago Bears 19-13, Texans quarterback CJ Stroud shared some encouraging words with his Bears counterpart, Caleb Williams.

The Texans are now 2-0 for the first time since 2016, largely thanks to a strong performance from Stroud and his connection with wide receiver Nico Collins. Meanwhile, Williams and the Bears couldn't overcome the Texans' defensive pressure despite a hard-fought game.

CJ Stroud, who completed the game with 260 passing yards and a touchdown, found a moment post-game to impart some veteran advice to the rookie Williams.

He said: “Everything that got you here is gonna take care of you in the long run. Don’t put your head down. Don’t let the hard time humble you… It’s not gonna be easy… You got picked at one for a reason.”

This sage advice reflects the camaraderie and respect often found among NFL players, highlighting Stroud’s understanding of the pressures and challenges in professional football.

CJ Stroud is a true leader in the NFL

The game itself was a defensive showcase for Houston. The Texans' defense, led by edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., who combined for nine tackles and three sacks, relentlessly pursued Williams throughout the game.

The Bears' young quarterback was sacked seven times and faced a total of 11 hits, disrupting Chicago’s offensive rhythm and making it difficult for Williams to find his footing after a promising start where he went 5-of-5 in passing attempts.

Moreover, Houston's secondary also made significant contributions, with cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter each snagging interceptions that further tilted the game in the Texans' favor. These defensive efforts underscored a game plan that effectively stifled the Bears’ attempts to build momentum, culminating in a failed fourth-and-17 attempt by Williams in the dying moments of the contest.

On the offensive side, Stroud's chemistry with Collins was on full display. Collins, who ended the game with eight receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown, was instrumental in keeping the Texans' drives alive, showcasing why he is Stroud's favorite target. Their performance was crucial in securing the win and speaks to the growing synergy between the quarterback and his receiver.

For Williams, the game was a learning experience in resilience and adaptation. Despite the punishing hits and the final score, his initial accuracy and the improvement shown from Week 1 suggest a capacity for growth and adjustment. Stroud's post-game advice not only offered encouragement but also a reminder of the perseverance needed to succeed at the NFL level.

As both teams move forward, the Texans will look to build on their strong start to the season, hoping to maintain their winning streak. Meanwhile, the Bears, under Williams' leadership, will aim to regroup and address the vulnerabilities exposed by the Texans' defense. The mentorship and encouragement from seasoned players like Stroud are invaluable for young quarterbacks like Williams, who are navigating the highs and lows of professional football.