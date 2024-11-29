There's probably no clearer sign of team dysfunction than a head coach's failure to call a timeout to give his team a chance to tie or win the game in the final seconds. Moreover, this blunder is so basic it's a fireable offense, yet Matt Eberflus might keep his Chicago Bears job, as rookie quarterback Caleb Williams fell on his sword for their Week 13 loss to the Detroit Lions, 23-20.

With about 33 seconds left in the game, the Bears had a third and long from the Lions' 41-yard line, but Eberflus did not call a timeout to help the team set up a field goal. As a result, the team took too long snapping the ball, and the clock expired as Williams overthrew his final pass to a receiver in the end zone.

“My job is to go out there and make plays, my job is to get everybody lined up,” Williams told reporters after the game via @dave_bfr on X, formerly Twitter. “That's it. Win games. Didn't do that today.”

Week 13: Lions def. Bears

On the other hand, Caleb Williams explained leaving late-game decisions to Matt Eberflus, despite resulting in a Week 13 loss to the Lions, another close defeat for the Bears.

“In that situation, I'm living with the call and letting coaches make that decision,” Williams continued, via Kyron Samuels for Sports Illustrated. “Maybe in the later years of my career (he may call a timeout himself), right now I get the call and I'm trying to lead my team to a win.”

During the game, Williams suffered a knee injury scare, after a hard hit. He had to enter the injury tent to receive some treatment, and later on, he returned to the field to throw a 31-yard touchdown pass to wideout Keenan Allen.

Likewise, this pass was one of Williams' record-breaking 212 straight passes without an interception, surpassing the old rookie records held by the Cardinals' Kyler Murray and the Texans' C.J. Stroud.

However, while the quarterback took accountability for the events leading up to the loss, Allen didn't hesitate to lay the blame directly on Eberflus' feet.

“I feel like we did enough as players to win the game,” the wide receiver said in his postgame interview, via Max Dible for Heavy, a clear contrast to Eberflus himself who had said that he liked how he handled the late-clock situation.

What now?

Effectively, the Bears squandered another terrific game from Williams, who finished 20-39 with 256 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing, with four carries for 39 yards.

Per reports, the Bears have now lost six games in a row. They've also lost three division games by one score and in the final seconds, thanks to Eberflus' game-costing errors.

However, this Thanksgiving loss might be the final nail in the coffin for Eberflus' job, with fans calling for his head and with his players finally growing tired of playing under his dysfunctional coaching.