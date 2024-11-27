Following their crushing loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears are now on a five game losing streak. And still, firing head coach Matt Eberflus isn't necessarily a given.

The Bears still haven't made a decision on firing Eberflus, via Dan Graziano of ESPN. He cited Chicago being in a similar situation in 2024, when many expected the head coach to be let go. The team would be interested in hiring a splashy head coach if Eberflus is let go. But that if is a major sticking point in the Bears' offseason plans.

Arguably, Chicago was in a much different situation entering the 2024 campaign. They had just brought in a new rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams. The Bears drafted Rome Odunze and traded for Keenan Allen, stacking the deck for him. They even brought in a new offensive coordinator. All of this to say, Eberflus was given another opportunity with a fresh start on offense.

That fresh start has turned sour rather quickly. Heading into Week 13, Chicago ranks 26th in total offense, averaging 300.6 yards per game. Still, there have been some bright spots. Williams' first year in the league has come with speed bumps, but he still set the Bears' rookie passing record. The team will continue to build around him moving forward.

Perhaps the Bears decide to allow Matt Eberflus another year of working with Williams. Rather than switch up his entire coaching staff in year two, continue to develop on the positives.

However, it's hard to justify that line of thinking as the losses continue to mount. Development is one thing, but the Bears built their roster to win during the offseason. Chicago hasn't done much winning under Eberflus at all, going 14-31 during his tenure.

By the end of the year, the Bears will have to make a decision when it comes to their head coach. If they don't start closing out games and putting up wins, it seems Chicago's choice would be made for them. But the Bears still aren't convinced and will need time to evaluate Eberflus' future.