Amid Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams facing a knee injury scare in a Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions, the rookie made NFL history. Williams set the record for most consecutive passes without an interception, per the Bears' X, formerly known as Twitter.

Caleb surpassed Kyler Murray and C.J. Stroud with 212.

Expand Tweet

After head coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears faced a 16-0 halftime deficit, Chicago responded with a 31-yard pass from Williams to Keenan Allen. Then, Allen scored a nine-yard touchdown, but the Bears came up short on a two-point conversion attempt before a 31-yard pass to D.J. Moore pulled Chicago to a three-point game (23-20).

Caleb Williams suffers knee injury scare vs. Lions

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams suffered an injury scare in the third quarter of the Bears' Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions. Fortunately, he seemed OK as Chicago pulled a comeback between halftime and down the stretch of the final frame.

Still, considering the Bears' uphill battle of facing a 16-0 deficit at halftime, it was a scare worth noting.

Expand Tweet

Williams went 20-of-38 on 256 yards and threw three touchdowns. Keenan Allen reeled in five receptions and two touchdowns on 73 yards. He was a humongous boost in the Bears' second-half comeback, while D.J. Moore caught eight receptions for 97 yards and one touchdown.

The Lions' starting quarterback, Jared Geoff, threw for two touchdowns while going 21-for-34 and 221 yards. Geoff found Lions' tight end Sam Laporta for two touchdowns on six yards. The Bears cut it highly close while the Lions stayed ahead down the stretch, keeping the Bears at bay.

However, with many considering head coach Matt Eberflus' job is on the line depending on the outcome of his matchup against the Bears, perhaps the Thanksgiving comeback converts into optimism amid a potential five-game losing streak moving forward.