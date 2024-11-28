Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was relentlessly criticized after the 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Bears head coach failed to call his last timeout with Chicago near field-goal range as the time ran out to end the game.

Eberflus had fans, even former Bears players, demanding he get fired. The head coach didn't take long to address the botched clock management postgame.

“The hope was to re-rack the play, snap the ball at 18 seconds, throw in-bounds, call timeout and then kick the field goal,” Eberflus explained via NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Quarterback Caleb Williams first took a sack with less than 35 seconds left. Williams tried to hurry the Bears offense to line up. Eberflus, again, still had a timeout at his disposal. Chicago wound up wasting all the seconds. Williams threw one last desperation heave that fell incomplete. Lions players celebrated the victory and enjoyed Thanksgiving day turkey on the field.

Eberflus admitted improvement must come in those type of game-management situations.

“Still liked how they handled it. We’ve just got to do a better job together,” Eberflus added.

Still, Eberflus earned harsh criticism for botching the clock management. CBS NFL Today analyst and former quarterback Matt Ryan was critical of Eberflus' game management.

“This is unacceptable from the head coach position. Your responsibility is to not panic in critical situations, to put your team in the best opportunity to win games. That's a massive, massive fail by Matt Eberflus,” Ryan said.

Even former Bears long snapper Patrick Mannelly called out Eberflus' decision via 670 AM The Score.

Eberflus is sitting on a seat that's getting hotter. His decision dropped the Bears to 4-8 overall plus halted a Bears rally after being down 23-7.

The third-year head coach is yet to deliver a winning season since taking over in 2022. The Lions dropped his overall record to a dismal 14-32 overall.