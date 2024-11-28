The Chicago Bears are struggling to keep pace with the Detroit Lions in their Thanksgiving matchup. But if Caleb Williams were to suffer a serious injury, the Bears would be in even more trouble.

Chicago's worst nightmare almost came true when Williams entered the injury tent. Trying to get out of bounds, the quarterback's legs were rolled up underneath him. Tempers started to flare with Williams staying on the ground.

However, he was able to avoid any major injury and was able to return to the game. Once back, Williams found Keenan Allen for an impressive 31-yard touchdown pass.

The score got Chicago on the board and seemed to put them in a position to compete. However, Detroit was able to march down the field and score a touchdown of their own, lengthening their lead to 23-7.

Williams' touchdown pass to Allen was more of an outlier than the norm based on Thursday's standards. The Bears went into looking anemic on offense. They got up to 177 total yards by the end of the third quarter, but that isn't anything to smile about. Especially when the Lions have gained 342 yards.

However, the fourth quarter brought some more hope for Bears fans. Williams was able to find Allen in the back of the end zone once again. The Bears missed their two-point conversion though, with the score now 23-13.

On the day, Caleb Williams has completed 13-of-25 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. While he has come alive in the second half, it may be too little too late unless the Bears can completely shutdown the Lions.

But at this point in the season, Chicago just wants their rookie quarterback to make it out healthy. With wins being hard to come by, development becomes the next crucial thing. No matter the outcome of their Thursday matchup, the Bears will take solace knowing Williams' injury scare was nothing more than that.