The Chicago Bears offense has been an abject disaster lately, and things officially hit rock bottom in Week 10. After a 19-3 loss to the hapless New England Patriots, the Bears elected to fire offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after a few consecutive frustrating performances.

Waldron was certainly a large part of the problem with the Bears offense, but he was far from the only thing holding that unit back. The offensive line has been terrible all season, especially on the interior, and quarterback Caleb Williams has ben very erratic at times.

After the news broke, Williams apologized to his teammates in a meeting for his role in the offense's decline in the last month. His teammates took it very well, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

“Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams actually got up in a team meeting after OC Shane Waldron was fired and APOLOGIZED for his part in the offense stalling enough where Waldron was fired,” Glazer reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Teammates were very impressed by the accountability and his decision to do that.”

This season, Williams has struggled with his accuracy and balancing when to create out of structure versus when to stay in the pocket and read the play out. As a result, his completion percentages are down and he's taking too many sacks while standing in and trying to deliver from the pocket.

Still, Williams has shown flashes of brilliance at times this season. His arm talent is undeniable, and he already has a ton of control and authority within the offense. He has shown the ability to process things well and get through the route progression, although he can afford to speed that process up just a hair.

All eyes will be on how the Bears offense performs with Thomas Brown calling plays now instead of Waldron and if Williams is able to play a little bit more freely with a new man calling the shots. Regardless, Williams has shown plenty of great signs early in his career despite his recent struggles.