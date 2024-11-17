The Chicago Bears are making dramatic changes to their offense to try to combat their three-game losing streak. First, the Bears relieved offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and named Thomas Brown as his replacement. With Brown now calling plays for Chicago, more change will hit the Bears, especially rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

Under Brown, the plan is to simplify Chicago's offense. The hope is that this will get Williams and the Bears back on track. Williams started his rookie campaign with a 4-2 mark but has struggled massively over the team's three-game slide. The first-overall pick has completed only 50.5% of his passes amid the skid and averaged only 4.9 yards per attempt. Moreover, Williams failed to score a touchdown in three straight games while Chicago scored 27 points.

“This will not be a one-man show,” Brown said as part of his opening statement. “I'm excited to kind of work and collaborate with our entire staff and our players to fix the problems that we do have. I had a great conversation yesterday with Caleb (Williams) about my thoughts moving forward, issues to fix and just had a phenomenal walkthrough. Guys were upbeat, moving around, being able the details.”

Can Thomas Brown turn things around for Caleb Williams and the Bears?

This is the first time the Bears have changed offensive coordinators during the middle of the season since the franchise designated its first offensive coordinator in 1970. However, from the first set of meetings with Brown as the new play caller, Williams saw the path forward with Brown calling the shots. Specifically, it starts with simplifying things.

“We’ll do a good job of marrying up together,” Williams said. “We’ll get a few easier passes, a few easier layups. It’ll help us in the pass game.”

The plays and vocabulary for those plays remain the same. Brown isn't adding anything new to the offense that already exists. With a more straightforward passing game, Brown can focus on getting the ball to the players who need it in their hands.

“At this point, when it comes to what we are in season, you can't reinvent the wheel,” Brown said. “It's about trying to find the best way to be effective with our playmakers.”

With Brown taking over, he can resolve the communication and uncreative play-calling issues plaguing Waldron by doing the opposite. Brown can also utilize the tight end and running back positions in the passing offense, which Waldron struggled with, especially over the past three games. It all can help unlock Williams and a struggling Bears offense. Hopefully, that leads to a few more wins before the season's over.