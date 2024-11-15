After the Chicago Bears drafted quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, this offense looked like one of the most exciting units coming into the season.

The Bears added wide receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze to pair with DJ Moore, and the offense looked ready to cook. However, after just nine games as Chicago's offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron was fired, and passing game coordinator Thomas Brown was promoted to the team's play-caller.

Unfortunately for the Bears, Waldron didn't exactly do what many thought he could.

Through nine games with Waldron as the Bears' offensive coordinator, there were some positives, but they were intermixed with a lot of negatives.

After two strong offensive performances against the Panthers and Jaguars, the Bears would go on to lose three straight games bringing their record to 4-5. In their last two games before Waldron's firing, the Bears' offense failed to score a single touchdown. That's eight straight quarters without one touchdown.

For an offense that was touted as one of the top units entering the 2024 season, it's been a disappointing year in the Windy City.

Why didn't Shane Waldron work as Bears OC?

Simply put, Waldron didn't coach this offense well enough to produce at a high-level week-to-week. Given the weapons, even with a battered offensive line, the Bears should've seen much better production from their offense.

However, when diving deeper into this question, the main reason Chicago moved on from Waldron is due to his lack of halftime adjustments.

Throughout their three-game losing streak, a few Bears players have gone on to criticize their lack of adjustments made at halftime, which is one of the top responsibilities of coaches.

Along with a lack of adjustments, Chicago's veteran receiver Allen commented on Waldron's firing, mentioning a lack of holding people accountable as a noticeable flaw.

Now, with Brown promoted as the team's offensive coordinator, Williams and the Bears' offense are hopeful to come out the gates firing on all cylinders, considering their gauntlet of a schedule in the second half of the season.

After Chicago's slow start to the year against lower-ranked opponents, the Bears face divisional opponents in six of their remaining eight games. The two non-divisional games are against the 49ers and Seahawks, as both teams have shown to be impressive this year.

With this change at offensive coordinator, there were even murmurs of Williams being benched for backup quarterback Tyson Bagent, however, those rumors don't appear to be coming true anytime soon.

Williams hasn't played exceptionally well, especially in the last three games, but there are more factors in that equation than just Williams himself. The offensive line has been putrid, and the offensive game plan was inept.

Maybe now with a new offensive coordinator, Williams and the Bears' offense can put everything together and save their season.