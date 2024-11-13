The Chicago Bears week thus far has been full of drama, with Caleb Williams being the latest topic of discussion. Luckily, former Bears quarterback Chase Daniel stuck up for Williams on The Facility Podcast. He torched Bears teammates who reportedly wanted Williams benched.

“The people who went up to Ryan Poles' office, and the people who went up to Matt Eberflus's office, supposedly, should be benched,” Daniel said. “It speaks to a bigger dysfunction in that locker room that you’re already turning on your rookie quarterback. Look you could say what you want about Caleb Williams's play on the field, it has not been good.

“Everything I’ve heard from Chicago teammates, from ex-teammates that have played with Caleb Williams, is that he is a competitor and he is trying his very best to win. So the fact that you’re trying to go out there, put your name behind it if you want to talk about it, then put your name behind it and come out and say it and be a big boy.”



If the report is true, it would have to be some pretty high-profile players to think that they could go to management in the coaches and have any say in benching the team’s franchise QB halfway through the season. So far this season, players have shown frustration with the coaching staff. For instance, DJ Moore called out the Bears' play calls and was seen walking off the field in the middle of a play that had Williams scrambling with the ball.

Caleb Williams' play with the Bears hasn't been his fault

Chicago supplied Williams with a plethora of offensive weapons. Moore, D'Andre Swift, Keenan Allen, and fellow rookie Rome Odunze are some of the highlights. Not to mention, tight-end Cole Kmet has emerged as a top option for the respective position. The offensive line has suffered a variety of injuries, and underperformed.

For instance, the Bears released veteran offensive lineman Nate Davis after signing him to a $30 million contract the season prior. Despite being the No. 1 pick, Williams has had unfair expectations placed on him. Even with the weapons, he needs time to develop. As Daniel said, having teammates who want their franchise quarterback benched isn't something Williams can control.

He can't dictate what others say or think, all he can do is lead the guys on the field. Regardless, this is another saga in the Bears' tumultuous week. It remains to be seen if that player or players will step forward about their demands for Williams to be benched.