While the Chicago Bears are playing in the annual Hall of Fame Game, the first preseason game of the year, their fans will have to wait longer to see their new franchise quarterback in action, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams will not make his preseason debut Thursday night in Canton, Ohio vs. the Texans,” Schefter reported. “Bears do not plan to play their starters Thursday.”

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent, who started four games for the club last year, will start on Thursday, via NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

The #Bears starters (including Caleb Williams) won’t play in the Hall of Fame game, coach Matt Eberflus told reporters. Tyson Bagent, who has been grinding his absolute face off, will start at QB.