Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are currently at training camp gearing up to take part in the upcoming 2024 NFL season. Williams is of course expected to have an elite rookie season after being drafted number one overall in April, and Bears fans and NFL fans as a whole are getting to experience and up close and personal look at the team as they prepare for the season via HBO's hit show “Hard Knocks.”

Recently, a new trailer for this season of Hard Knocks dropped on X, formerly Twitter, and it had fans hyped for the upcoming season.

(Via Max on X).

https://x.com/StreamOnMax/status/1818315619785134469

“It's really our time man,” wrote one user.

“THE WINDS HAVE CHANGED!!!!” wrote another, referencing Chicago's nickname as the Windy City.

The rest of the comment section was filled with memes and GIFs of fans expressing their approval of what lies ahead in this season both of hard knocks and NFL football in Chicago.

The trailer was filled with glimpses of current training camp for the Bears as well as highlights of past iterations of the team, including the 1985 Super Bowl championship squad that many still consider to be the greatest NFL team ever put together, as well as some of the late 2000's teams that also were among the league's elite.

What is the Bears' ceiling?

Whether or not the Bears will come close to those dynastic heights during the Caleb Williams era remains to be seen, but there's no doubting the choice Chicago made during the 2024 Draft, which was one of the deepest at the quarterback position in years but still had a clear number one guy.

Williams profiles as one of the most unique players the position has ever seen, with elite arm talent, mobility, speed, and accuracy which have garnered comparisons to everyone from Russel Wilson to even Patrick Mahomes.

The Bears' brass also went a long way in bolstering the roster around Williams for the upcoming season by adding wide receiver depth, including drafting wide receiver Rome Odunze with their other first round pick and adding former Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen as well to add depth to that positional group.

There will certainly be some bumps along the road as there are with any young team taking its first step into a new era, but with Williams and friends in the fray, it seems that the Bears will have their first legitimate chance to make the playoffs this year in quite a long time.