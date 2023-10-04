The Chicago Bears are in a deep conundrum despite it being so early in the NFL season. Justin Fields and his squad have failed to win a game throughout four weeks of action. Their secondary has also been having problems with the schematics and play calls. A win against the Washington Commanders would mean a lot for the squad but there are certain things triumphs cannot fix. Coach Matt Eberflus has not given a timetable for Chase Claypool's return after their loss to the Denver Broncos. A trade could be on the horizon.

Chase Claypool could be on his way out of the Bears system. The best thing Coact Matt Eberflus could do is get something in return that is worth the weapon's value. But, that is going to be hard given the drama surrounding Claypool. His production on the field also does not help his case in getting a higher trade value.

All of this is why Pro Football Focus' Brad Spielberberger posits that the Bears receiver may not get traded for more than a 2025 7th-round pick, via Bill Zimmerman of SB Nation.

Notably, Claypool was not present in the Bears' loss to the Broncos. This was despite him being healthy and good to play such that their season record could improve. But, that was just the tip of the iceberg. Apparently, their head coach had informed him to not suit up against the Denver-based team. More than that, he will also be out of the rotation indefinitely. Will he get traded and for what value? Are the Bears going to get their first win of the season against the Commanders? Only time will tell.