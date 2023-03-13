The Chicago Bears are in the midst of one of the most important off-seasons in recent team memory. With the most cap space in the league and a commitment to Justin Fields by trading the number one overall pick, the Bears are loading up on both sides of the ball. Defensive line is a major concern for the Bears and Adam Schefter believes they could target top prospect Jalen Carter at the ninth pick overall.

Carter was believed to go number one overall by many before news of his involvement in a fatal car crash leaked during the combine. On January 15, Carter’s teammate at Georgia, Devin Willock, and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in an accident that is still being investigated. It is believed that Jalen Carter was behind the wheel of one of the cars involved in the accident.

As the ongoing legal situation continues to unfold, Carter’s draft stock has become uncertain. Originally a candidate to go number one overall to the Bears before they traded the pick to the Panthers, the opportunity to now draft him in the middle of the first round could intrigue the Chicago brass. Regardless of where he goes and the outcome of the legal investigation, there is no denying his game-changing talent. If he is available at nine, Bears GM Ryan Poles could opt to take a risk on the Georgia standout.

Meanwhile, the Bears are filling other holes on the defensive side of the ball. They already agreed to terms with LBs Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards to shore up the middle of the defense and can now focus on the defensive line. Drafting Jalen Carter would make an immediate impact and bring back memories of the monsters of the midway.