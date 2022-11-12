Pringle has not played since injuring his calf against the Houston Texans in Week 3 and has been on injured reserve since late September. The free-agent signee, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, has logged three catches for 33 yards thus far in 2022. With Pringle’s return, Fields and the Bears will boast a deeper wide receiving corps to go along with Darnell Mooney and recent trade acquisition Chase Claypool, who will be making his second start with the team on Sunday.

Last week, the Bears lost a nailbiter against the Miami Dolphins, a game in which Fields set the regular season NFL record for quarterback rushing yards in a single game. If the Bears’ Week 10 effort with Pringle back in the fold can improve upon how the team performed last week, this Bears-Lions game will be an excellent watch for NFL fans everywhere.

Fields and company have a great matchup, too. The Bears are set to face a Lions defense that has allowed the third-most total yards to opposing offenses in the NFL this season, according to Pro Football Reference. As such, this could be a big game for the Fields-led offense on Sunday. But will Byron Pringle and the Bears emerge victorious?