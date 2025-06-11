The Chicago Bears are going through minicamp with first-year head coach Ben Johnson leading the way. Johnson signed with the organization with Caleb Williams in mind, and it sounds like the 23-year-old quarterback is blowing Johnson away early in the offseason.

When discussing Williams, Johnson couldn't help but share his amazement about Williams' playmaking abilities, according to Kendell Hollowell of Sports Illustrated. The 39-year-old head coach is floored by Williams' ability to elongate a broken play and still find a way to make it work.

“There's always a throw or two every single day,” Johnson said of Caleb Williams. “The movement stuff outside of the pocket, it's what we thought coming into town here, the ability to create. Sometimes you get wrapped up when you're in the multiple play call game, being in the perfect play all the time for the perfect coverage, that look of the defense.

“And really, with him, it doesn't matter so much what the play call is. If it's the perfect play, then it's great, it's there. If it's not, then he's able to find a way to make it work. So I think there's a little bit of that that's going on right now and figuring that out.”

Caleb Williams' ability to run around and make the play was one of the things that led him to be the No. 1 pick overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He possesses unique athleticism that allows him to escape the pocket, wiggle around defenders, and find the open man downfield.

With Ben Johnson as head coach and Caleb Williams at quarterback, the Bears are hopeful of turning things around. This is an organization that has largely struggled in the past. But hopes and expectations are high heading into the 2025-26 season.

Williams showed flashes of potential during his rookie year, but he did struggle a tad throughout the season as well. The second-year pro ended last season with 3,541 passing yards, 489 rushing yards, 20 touchdowns, and a 62.5% completion percentage. Caleb Williams played all 17 games and led the Bears to a 5-12 record.