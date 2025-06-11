The Chicago Bears are keeping a close eye on their 2025 draft class, and the latest Luther Burden injury update offers cautious optimism for Chicago fans. After missing OTAs and minicamp with a soft tissue injury, Burden is expected to be ready for full participation when Bears training camp 2025 kicks off in late July.

Head coach Ben Johnson, hired in January after his success as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator, addressed Burden’s status in a recent media availability. Johnson’s attention to detail has already shaped early evaluations, and he remains optimistic about the rookie receiver’s progress.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain shared a clear update from Johnson.

“Bears head coach Ben Johnson expects rookie WR Luther Burden to be good to go for training camp. He missed OTAs and minicamp with a soft tissue injury”

Burden, selected 39th overall in the second round, enters the NFL as one of the league’s most electric rookie playmakers. A former five-star recruit and SEC standout, the Missouri product brings elite speed, after-the-catch skills, and natural instincts. The Bears rookie news has been dominated by his status, particularly given how vital it is for him to build early chemistry with second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

Though Burden's usage at Missouri was often centered around short-yardage opportunities, the Bears plan to expand his route tree in Johnson’s creative run-pass scheme. Training camp will be critical for him to digest the system and regain reps lost during OTAs.

Fellow rookie Colston Loveland is also on the mend following shoulder surgery, putting even more pressure on Burden to emerge early. But with Johnson’s clear endorsement and time to heal, Burden appears positioned to make an immediate impact.

The Johnson era in the Windy City is kicking off with sky-high expectations, and Burden’s role in that vision will be one of the most closely watched storylines of training camp. If he stays healthy, the dynamic rookie could become the explosive playmaker the Bears offense has been lacking.