After their crushing loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, the Chicago Bears are looking to bounce back and take down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, that mission became much more difficult after the Bears suffered two early injuries to the secondary.

Both Jaquan Brisker and Eddie Jackson were forced to leave the game in the first quarter. Jackson was removed with a foot injury and is questionable to return, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. Brisker is out with an illness and is questonable to return, Biggs confirmed.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brisker and Jackson is Chicago's starting safety combo. With both suffering an injury, the Bears have turned to Elijah Hicks and Quindell Johnson. The pair of injuries was almost immediately evident as Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans ripped off a 70-yard game shortly after Brisker and Jackson's departure.

Jackson and Brisker have been no stranger to injuries this season. Both were banged up in the team's Week 1 loss to the Packers. However, if either were to have suffered a long-term injury, Chicago would be in serious trouble. The Bears don't have much experienced depth at starter behind their safeties.

With Jaquan Brisker only dealing with an illness, it seems likely he will be able to return in short order; perhaps after halftime. But Eddie Jackson's foot ailment could end up being much more severe.

For now, the Bears focus is bouncing back from their injuries and accomplish their quest of defeating the Buccaneers. But as injuries mount up, Chicago's secondary is starting to collapse.