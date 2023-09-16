The Chicago Bears could be without a key piece of their offensive line when they travel to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers in Week 2. Nate Davis will not travel with the team due to personal reasons and is doubtful for Sunday's contest, according to CHGO Bears' Nicholas Moreano.

“Josh Blackwell also will not travel for the game and is ruled out,” Moreano wrote on X on Saturday.

Blackwell was previously listed as doubtful, and the cornerback now been downgraded to out as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

In a corresponding move, the Bears elevated offensive lineman Aviante Collins from the practice squad to the active roster. He's expected to suit up at Raymond James Stadium in Florida.

With right guard Davis not expected to play, the Bears will likely turn to Ja'Tyre Carter at the right guard position. Davis was sidelined for most of the summer, and it was Carter who stepped up and saw reps with the first-team offense. He's been listed as the primary backup at both guard positions, and seems assured to start.

Davis appeared in three games for Chicago last season as a rookie, all in a reserve role. Without his services, the team will be without both starting guards, as Teven Jenkins recently landed on injured reserve with an unspecified leg ailment.

The Bears will also be without defensive coordinator Alan Williams, who himself won't travel with the team to Tampa Bay for personal reasons.

Justin Fields' team will be looking to bounce back from a tough 38-20 Week 1 loss at home to Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. between the Bears and 1-0 Bucs.