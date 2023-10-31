After previously receiving permission to seek out a trade, cornerback Jaylon Johnson is expected to remain with the Chicago Bears prior to the NFL trade deadline, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Johnson is a talented cornerback who had requested a trade. He is set to hit free agency following the 2023 season. Since no trade or contract extension has come to fruition, there is a chance Johnson could simply leave following this year. Or, perhaps the two sides will agree to an extension at some point.

Only time will tell. For now, Johnson will focus on playing in Chicago.

Jaylon Johnson staying with Bears

Johnson has been in the NFL since 2020. He's spent each season in Chicago with the Bears. Although Johnson has yet to make a Pro Bowl team, he's been a reliable defender for the Bears.

He's having a terrific 2023 season up to this point. Johnson has already set a career-high with two interceptions. Additionally, he has recorded 18 combined and 15 solo tackles.

Chicago's defense obviously has its share of question marks, but Johnson has provided steady production.

Bears moving forward

The Bears are just 2-6 in 2023. Justin Fields is hurt and although he could return soon, Chicago probably is not going to compete for a playoff spot in 2023.

With that being said, they have built an intriguing young core of players. One would imagine that Chicago would love to make Johnson apart of their long-term future plans. At just 24-years old, it would not be surprising to see the Bears attempt to sign him to an extension.

The Bears can realistically turn things around and build a contender within the next couple of years. Nothing is guaranteed though, and much of their future success will rely on the development of their young players. The future certainly has the potential to be bright for this franchise though.